Anaheim reassigned Sherwood to AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Sherwood's demotion suggests Rickard Rakell (upper body) will likely be ready to return Tuesday against Columbus. The 24-year-old will return to a prominent role with San Diego, where he's picked up 14 points in 18 games this campaign.

