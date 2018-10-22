Sherwood tallied a goal on two shots in a 4-2 loss to the Sabres on Sunday.

Due to injuries, a lot of young Ducks have gotten their first taste of NHL action this season, and you can count Sherwood among them. He's gotten off to a surprisingly good start, as he's notched four points in nine games. That being said, the 23-year-old has only put 12 shots on net, and he's only averaged 13:27 per game in ice time, so he hasn't exactly been a key cog in Anaheim's offense.