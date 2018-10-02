Ducks' Kiefer Sherwood: Secures roster spot with big club
Sherwood will be on the Opening Night roster for Anaheim, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks appreciate how Sherwood plays with an edge and has a quick motor. It's unlikely that he would have won the job if there weren't so many established forwards currently injured -- including Corey Perry (knee) -- but now the Miami University (Ohio) standout will have a chance to prove that he belongs at the top level. He produced 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 36 games for the RedHawks in 2017-18.
