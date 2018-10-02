Sherwood will be on the Opening Night roster for Anaheim, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks appreciate how Sherwood plays with an edge and has a quick motor. It's unlikely that he would have won the job if there weren't so many established forwards currently injured -- including Corey Perry (knee) -- but now the Miami University (Ohio) standout will have a chance to prove that he belongs at the top level. He produced 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 36 games for the RedHawks in 2017-18.