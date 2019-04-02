Anaheim reassigned Sherwood to AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so there's no reason for them to keep young depth players like Sherwood on their roster for the final two games of the season. The 24-year-old American will now shift his focus to trying to help San Diego secure a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs.