Ducks' Kiefer Sherwood: Sent to AHL affiliate
Anaheim reassigned Sherwood to AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so there's no reason for them to keep young depth players like Sherwood on their roster for the final two games of the season. The 24-year-old American will now shift his focus to trying to help San Diego secure a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...