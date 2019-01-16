Ducks' Kiefer Sherwood: Sent to bus league
Anaheim assigned Sherwood to AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Sherwood has only potted one goal while posting a minus-3 rating during the Ducks' current 12-game losing streak, so he was an obvious candidate for demotion now that Anaheim has finally decided to shake up its roster. The 23-year-old forward could be back with the big club later this season, but he's only notched 10 points in 46 NHL appearances this campaign, so there's no need for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.
