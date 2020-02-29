Ducks' Kiefer Sherwood: Snags first assist of season
Sherwood posted an assist and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
Sherwood had the primary helper on Danton Heinen's goal at 14:14 of the first period. It's the first point in three appearances for Sherwood, who has spent most of the year in the minors. He's picked up 23 points in 37 contests with AHL San Diego. The 24-year-old is operating in a second-line role with the Ducks currently.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.