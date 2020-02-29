Sherwood posted an assist and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Sherwood had the primary helper on Danton Heinen's goal at 14:14 of the first period. It's the first point in three appearances for Sherwood, who has spent most of the year in the minors. He's picked up 23 points in 37 contests with AHL San Diego. The 24-year-old is operating in a second-line role with the Ducks currently.