Ducks' Kiefer Sherwood: Tallies assist Sunday
Sherwood recorded an assist, two penalty minutes and two shots during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.
The helper brings Sherwood to two goals and six points in 28 games in his rookie season. Logging 12:01 per game, his spot in the lineup is in jeopardy once Patrick Eaves (back) is ready to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...