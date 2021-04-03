site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Ducks' Kodie Curran: Rises to taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Curran was promoted to the taxi squad Friday, per CapFriendly.
Curran is set to serve as defensive depth for the Ducks while he's with the taxi squad.
