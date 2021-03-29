site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Ducks' Kodie Curran: Sent to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Curran was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, according to CapFriendly.
Curran continues shuffling between the active roster and taxi squad but has yet to make his NHL debut.
