The Ducks reassigned Curran to AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Curran spent the beginning of the season on the team's taxi squad, but with the AHL beginning preseason, he'll see more ice time in the minors. The 31-year-old spent the past two seasons playing for Rogle BK in the SHL in which he supplied 24 goals and 62 assists across 97 games. He'll likely spend most of his time this season between the taxi squad and minors.