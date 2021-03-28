site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Ducks' Kodie Curran: Up to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Curran was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Curran isn't expected to see much playing time for the Ducks. He'll likely revert to the taxi squad Sunday.
