Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Battling lower-body injury
Holzer (lower body) skated before practice and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Predators, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.
Holzer has been a healthy scratch at times this season, so his absence wouldn't shake up the Ducks' defensive outlook. We likely won't know his official status until warmups commence at 9:30 p.m. ET.
