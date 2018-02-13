Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Cut loose
Holzer was waived by the Ducks on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
This moves invokes a bit of curiosity, as the Ducks will only have six defensemen on the roster ahead of the evening's road game against the Red Wings -- barring a late call-up. Holzer hasn't done much of anything this season, as he's been held off the scoresheet entirely through 14 games, and his ancillary contributions (six PIM, 20 hits and 10 blocked shots) are nothing to write home about. Holzer appears destined for his first AHL action since the 2015-16 campaign with San Diego.
