Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: First goal, last game
Holzer potted a goal on two shots and added three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Had he not found twine, it would have been Holzer's second straight year without scoring. He ends with four points, 61 hits and 38 blocks in 22 games this season. Holzer has never played more than 34 games in a campaign, and never registered more than seven points, as his usage is typically defensive in nature.
