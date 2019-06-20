Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Inks extension
Holzer signed a one-year extension with the Ducks on Thursday.
In four seasons with Anaheim, Holzer appeared in 99 games and recorded 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and 211 hits. The German saw his playing time increase in 2018-19, averaging 16:04 of ice time per game, the highest he's seen since 2014-15 with Toronto.
