Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Leaves team for personal reasons
Holzer has left the Ducks for personal reasons.
The update from the Ducks' official Twitter page is short on specifics, so it's unclear how long Holzer will be away from the team. Jaycob Megna's filling in on the Ducks' blue line Tuesday.
