Holzer recorded a shorthanded assist, four hits and three shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

Holzer had the outlet pass to Rickard Rakell, who then served Jakob Silfverberg for the goal. However, Holzer was also responsible for the Canucks' lone goal, as Adam Gaudette's centering pass deflected off the German defenseman's skate and behind John Gibson. The helper is Holzer's first point of the year, to go with 32 hits, 31 blocked shots and 11 PIM in 13 appearances.