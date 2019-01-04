Holzer (wrist) is on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the minors, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

In order to be placed on waivers, Holzer would need to be cleared from his injury. Assuming he clears, the blueliner will start the season with AHL San Diego, but should be atop the list of potential call-ups once he gets his legs back under him.

