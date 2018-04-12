Holzer was placed on waivers Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Holzer's placement on waivers likely destines him for AHL San Diego and may also indicate that Kevin Bieksa (hand) is ready to roll or at least nearly ready. A frequent flyer between Anaheim and San Diego, the blueliner would have likely just sat in the press box with the Ducks. Instead, he will likely return to San Diego as the Gulls attempt to lock up a postseason bid of their own.