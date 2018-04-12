Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Placed on waivers
Holzer was placed on waivers Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Holzer's placement on waivers likely destines him for AHL San Diego and may also indicate that Kevin Bieksa (hand) is ready to roll or at least nearly ready. A frequent flyer between Anaheim and San Diego, the blueliner would have likely just sat in the press box with the Ducks. Instead, he will likely return to San Diego as the Gulls attempt to lock up a postseason bid of their own.
More News
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Recalled from AHL•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Sent to AHL•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Cut loose•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Receives just 8:30 of ice time in return•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Struggling to find role•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Continues watching from press box•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...