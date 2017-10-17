Play

Holzer has dressed in four of six games this season and logged just 14:19 of ice time per contest.

The meat-and-potatoes defenseman has been a mainstay with the Ducks the past three seasons as blue-line depth. His no-nonsense game offers limited fantasy upside, but he does provide enough hits, blocked shots and PIM to potentially help as a streaming option in weekly settings including those categories.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories