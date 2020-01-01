Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Pots first goal of season
Holzer scored a goal on his only shot and added three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
His first tally of the year came when he chipped the puck over Marc-Andre Fleury amid a tangle of sticks and skates in front of the net before the Vegas goalie could locate it. Holzer has already tied his career high with 34 games played this season and is well on his was to recording triple digits in hits (71) and blocked shots (66), but the depth blueliner has only three points to show for it.
