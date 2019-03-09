Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Prioritizes defense
Holzer has one assist in eight games since he returned from a personal leave.
Holzer has always been known for his defense, never posting more than seven points in a season. He does have 21 hits and 13 blocked shots in that eight-game span, but remains safe to avoid for fantasy purposes.
