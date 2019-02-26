Holzer (personal) delivered two hits in 13:29 in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Canucks.

Holzer has appeared in only three games for the Ducks this season, with one assist, six hits and three blocked shots to his name. Skating on the third pairing for the lowest-scoring offense in the league, the blueliner is used more for his defense than his offense.

