Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Recalled to big club
Holzer (personal) was called up from AHL San Diego on Sunday.
Holzer missed some time this month for personal reasons and was sent down to the minors to clear up a roster spot. Hopefully this recall means that he's ready to get back in action.
