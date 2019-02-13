Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Rejoins squad
Holzer (personal) was back with his teammates Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
The German blueliner still isn't listed on the team's roster, so it's unlikely that he'll dress for Wednesday's tilt against Vancouver. In the meantime, Anaheim will likely continue with the same defensive unit used Saturday in Philadelphia and update Holzer's condition when the information becomes available.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...