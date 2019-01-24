Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Returns to NHL
The Ducks recalled Holzer from AHL San Diego on Thursday.
Holzer missed extended time to begin 2018-19 after undergoing offseason wrist surgery, but his promotion from the minors could signal that he will play for the Ducks to begin the second half. It's also possible that he will be sent back to the minors following the break when the team recalls some of the players it sent packing Wednesday.
