Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Sent to AHL
Holzer cleared waivers and has been assigned to AHL San Diego, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Holzer's return to the AHL seemed undeniable after being waived following an uninspiring zero points over 14 games with the Ducks this season. He last took to an AHL ice sheet during the 2015-16 campaign, but his extended stretch run in the NHL has come to an end. The team recalled 2014 second-round selection Marcus Pettersson from the Gulls to provide some depth along the blue line with the Ducks on a four-game road trip that began Tuesday.
More News
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Cut loose•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Receives just 8:30 of ice time in return•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Struggling to find role•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Continues watching from press box•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Playing sparingly•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Inks two-year extension•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...