Holzer cleared waivers and has been assigned to AHL San Diego, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Holzer's return to the AHL seemed undeniable after being waived following an uninspiring zero points over 14 games with the Ducks this season. He last took to an AHL ice sheet during the 2015-16 campaign, but his extended stretch run in the NHL has come to an end. The team recalled 2014 second-round selection Marcus Pettersson from the Gulls to provide some depth along the blue line with the Ducks on a four-game road trip that began Tuesday.