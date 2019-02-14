Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Sent to minors
The Ducks sent Holzer (personal) to AHL San Diego on Wednesday.
Holzer had left the team for personal reasons, so the Ducks decided to use the roster spot for Max Jones instead. It's unclear whether Holzer will report to AHL San Diego or if he will continue to tend to his own matters.
