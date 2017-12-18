Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Struggling to find role
Holzer was scratched Saturday in a 3-2 overtime defeat against Washington.
The blueliner has only played in 10 of Anaheim's 33 games this season and is still searching for his first point. The German has now only played in 61 games over the last three seasons, and with a loaded defensive corps in Anaheim, it's unlikely he'll see a significant increase in playing time.
