Ducks' Kyle Criscuolo: Packs bags for California
The Ducks acquired Criscuolo and a 2020 fourth-round pick from the Flyers for Derek Grant, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
The Flyers acquired more depth for their playoff push, while the Ducks secured a draft pick and Criscuolo, who will likely contribute with AHL San Diego. The 27-year-old Criscuolo has played nine NHL games in his career, but he's been a solid producer with AHL Lehigh Valley this year, generating 24 points over 40 games.
