Boelius was the 60th overall pick by Anaheim in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Boelius was one of the top Finnish prospects available this year, which says more about it being a down year from the country than anything else. He played well enough with Assat's Jr. club (4 goals, 18 points in 34 games) to earn a brief seven-game trial with the big team, in which he posted two assists. Boelius is an offensive defenseman. He's very mobile and possesses good vision, although his power-play skill set is middling. He needs major work in his own zone, particularly when it comes to one-on-one defending. You can squint and see a future NHL player here at some point down the line, but Boelius' long-term growth is almost entirely tied to how much he can improve defensively in the coming years.