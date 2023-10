Anaheim claimed Thomson off waivers from Ottawa on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Thomson, who was the No. 19 pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has registered five assists in 18 appearances with Ottawa over the past two seasons. He also had seven goals and 33 points in 56 contests with AHL Belleville in 2022-23. Thomson will compete for a depth spot on the Anaheim blue line going into this season.