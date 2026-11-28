Brossoit stopped 16 of 20 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Kings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Brossoit couldn't capitalize on the two-goal cushion Anaheim established in the opening period, surrendering three goals in the second frame and finishing with his second loss of the season. The Ducks' defensive struggles make Brossoit a risky streaming option whenever he gets the call to defend the crease, but Brossoit's numbers have been solid. Through seven appearances, he's gone 5-2-0 with a 3.03 GAA and an .877 save percentage.