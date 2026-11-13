Brossoit was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Friday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Brossoit has a 4-1-0 record, 3.42 GAA and .867 save percentage in five appearances with Anaheim in 2026-27. The Ducks had been carrying three healthy goaltenders, so they still have Ville Husso and Lukas Dostal on the roster. Dostal and Husso are likely to split the upcoming workload fairly evenly. However, neither goaltender has impressed so far this season, so there's an opportunity for either to steal the No. 1 gig with a hot streak.