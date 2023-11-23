Carlsson notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Carlsson played in consecutive games for the first time in 10 days, as he's sat out twice over the last five contests as part of his workload management plan. The 18-year-old set up Mason McTavish on a second-period power-play marker. Carlsson continues to hold his down with nine points (four on the power play), 29 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating over 13 appearances. The Ducks don't have a back-to-back set for the rest of the month, but it's still possible he could be scratched again in that span given the unpredictability of when he gets a game off.