Carlsson (lower body) practiced Tuesday and hopes to make his NHL debut Thursday against Dallas, according to Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Per Lee, Carlsson skated between Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry during Tuesday's session. The 18-year-old Carlsson was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Ducks. He missed the first two games of the 2023-24 campaign after getting injured in a practice during training camp.