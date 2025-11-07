Carlson recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Stars.

Carlsson found the twine in the third period with a shorthanded goal, and that allowed him to snap a brief two-game scoring drought. He's been excellent of late and is riding an eight-game point streak while cracking the scoresheet in all but two of his 13 appearances this season. He's up to 20 points already (six goals, 14 assists) while posting an impressive, yet unsustainable, 20.7 percent shooting percentage.