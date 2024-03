Carlsson (concussion) will not be available Sunday against the Islanders but is expected to return for Thursday's game in Minnesota, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Assuming Carlsson does return Thursday, he'll have missed six consecutive games. The 19-year-old has been held to just 40 games this season, due to both injuries and some early-season load management. He has 23 points while averaging 18:10 of ice time.