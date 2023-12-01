Carlsson notched an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Carlsson was scratched for the previous two games as part of his development plan. The center responded with 21:26 of ice time Thursday, the fourth time he's exceeded 20 minutes in a game this season. He's up to six goals, four helpers, 31 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating through 15 appearances. The Ducks haven't been abundantly clear as to when he plays or sits, but he's worth getting into fantasy lineups when he suits up.