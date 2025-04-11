Carlsson provided an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Kings.

Carlsson has four helpers over the last three games, and all of those assists have been on Cutter Gauthier tallies. The two young forwards have found chemistry on the top line late in the season, though Carlsson has gone six contests without a goal. The center is at 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists), 104 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 73 appearances. He's a playmaker at heart, but he's shown a little bit of everything while headlining a growing core for the Ducks.