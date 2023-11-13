Carlsson recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Carlsson has played in eight straight games, racking up all but one of his eight points this season in that span. The 18-year-old is supposedly on a workload limit in the first half of the campaign, though it hasn't popped up lately. In addition to his offense, Carlsson has 23 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 10 appearances. The Ducks have four games over the next seven days, so it's possible he could sit out one or more of those contests.