Carlsson (lower body) will be activated from season-opening injured reserve to make his NHL debut Thursday versus the Stars.

Carlsson has missed the Ducks' first two games after sustaining an injury in practice before the start of the season. The 18-year-old was selected second overall in this year's draft. He'll likely slot into a middle-six role and receive power-play time from the start as the Ducks look to get him acclimated to the NHL.