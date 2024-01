Carlsson notched two assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Carlsson helped out on both of linemate Adam Henrique's goals in the first period. With three helpers over his last two outings, Carlsson appears to be back in a groove. He's played in all four of the Ducks' games since he returned from a knee injury, and those came in a pair of back-to-back sets. Carlsson has eight goals, 10 assists, 54 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 27 contests.