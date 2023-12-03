Carlsson scored a goal on four shots and dished a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Carlsson was also effective in other ways, drawing two of the three penalties the Avalanche took. The 18-year-old also had the Ducks' lone shootout tally to secure the win. Carlsson continues to play as advertised with seven goals, five assists, 35 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances. With Mason McTavish (upper body) leaving Saturday's game, it's unclear if Carlsson will be in the lineup more often in the short term should his teammate miss time.