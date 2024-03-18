Carlsson notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Carlsson saw 19:05 of ice time in his return from an eight-game absence due to a concussion. The 19-year-old was right back in his usual spot on the top line and first power-play unit Sunday. Carlsson is up to 24 points (eight on the power play), 82 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 41 appearances in his rookie campaign. Fantasy managers can activate him safely, but while his role is good, his team situation is diminished following the trade deadline.