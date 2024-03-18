Watch Now:

Carlsson notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Carlsson saw 19:05 of ice time in his return from an eight-game absence due to a concussion. The 19-year-old was right back in his usual spot on the top line and first power-play unit Sunday. Carlsson is up to 24 points (eight on the power play), 82 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 41 appearances in his rookie campaign. Fantasy managers can activate him safely, but while his role is good, his team situation is diminished following the trade deadline.

More News