Carlsson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

The assist was Carlsson's first point in three games since he returned from a knee injury. The 19-year-old was initially expected to miss 4-6 weeks with the injury, but he came back in three weeks. He's also played in a back-to-back since his return, which suggests the Ducks are loosening the reins on their prized rookie for the remainder of the campaign. Carlsson has 16 points, 51 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 26 appearances and should see top-six minutes and power-play time going forward.