Carlsson scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Carlsson snapped his six-game goal drought with a second-period tally. The center's hot start to the season has cooled off -- he's gone eight games without a multi-point effort, but he has two goals and three assists in that span. Overall, Carlsson is at 12 goals, 30 points, 61 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 23 appearances. He should continue to be a fixture in the Ducks' top six.