Ducks' Leo Carlsson: Finds twine in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlsson scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Carlsson restored the Ducks' lead at 2-1 in the second period. He's scored in every other game this season, recording three goals and four assists through six contests. The 20-year-old has added 17 shots on net, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while seeing ice time in all situations. Carlsson is poised for a breakout as a leading contributor on the top line following last year's 20-goal, 45-point effort.
