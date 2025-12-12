Carlsson scored a goal and placed three shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Carlsson responded to the Islanders' three-goal first period with a tally of his own to put Anaheim on the board. Thursday's twine finder raised his season totals up to 17 goals, 39 points and 80 shots on net through 31 games this season. He has continued to show the hockey world that his jump to stardom wasn't an early-season fluke, as he has maintained his scoring pace with 13 points in his last 12 games. The 20-year-old center ranks just outside the NHL's top 10 skaters in points and has shown no signs of slowing down soon. Carlsson has been a large reason for the Ducks' leap forward as a team this year, and he should continue to provide elite value in fantasy for the rest of this season.