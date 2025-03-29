Carlsson scored a goal on three shots, added three assists and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Carlsson was involved in all four of the Ducks' goals in regulation. He had one shorthanded assist in the contest and also helped out on both goals in the Ducks' game-tying rally late in the third period. This was the 20-year-old's first four-point game in his young career, and it was his third multi-point effort in five outings. He's up to 19 goals, 20 helpers, 92 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 66 appearances. Carlsson didn't look to have much going in the middle of the season, but he's displaying his skills more regularly down the stretch.